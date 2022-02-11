 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicole Kidman reveals daughters' hilarious reaction to Oscar nomination

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Nicole Kidman reveals daughters hilarious reaction to Oscar nomination
Nicole Kidman reveals daughters' hilarious reaction to Oscar nomination

Nicole Kidman, who has been making headlines with Oscar nomination for her role in Being the Ricardos, revealed daughters' hilarious reaction to the big news.

During her conversation on The View’s Thursday episode, Kidman gave an insight into the moment when she received the news of being nominated in the Best Actress category.

The 54-year-old actor said that she was having breakfast with her husband Keith Urban and daughters Faith Margaret and Sunday Rose, when the nominations were being announced.

“We had come back from (her native) Australia; we were jet-lagged,” detailed The Undoing actor, “And suddenly I get a FaceTime call and my kids are like, 'Your phone's going (off) — someone's FaceTiming you, Mom.' And I pick it up and they go, 'You've just been nominated for an Oscar.' "

She admitted breaking down into tears as "there's so much emotion attached to (the movie) that I didn't realize I was carrying” expressed Kidman who previously won Oscar for The Hours in 2002.

However, her daughters’ hilarious reaction soon broke through her emotional vibes. 

“My kids are looking at me like, 'Wow, congrats, Mom. Anyway, we're gonna be late, we gotta get going,'” she revisited.

The Big Little Lies star also lauded her family for its support. “The family has to come and has to support — I'm asking for them to let me go and do it and take time away from them,” she added.

More From Entertainment:

TikTok thinking about next steps, becoming more like a record label?

TikTok thinking about next steps, becoming more like a record label?
Robert Pattinson shows desire for 'The Batman' trilogy

Robert Pattinson shows desire for 'The Batman' trilogy
Queen being 'closely monitored’ after Prince Charles tests COVID positive

Queen being 'closely monitored’ after Prince Charles tests COVID positive
Simon Cowell tests positive for COVID-19 following bike accident

Simon Cowell tests positive for COVID-19 following bike accident
Shakira sets internet ablaze as she joins ‘That's Not My Name' trend, watch reel

Shakira sets internet ablaze as she joins ‘That's Not My Name' trend, watch reel
Kim Kardashian dropped phone in the Carribean to be with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian dropped phone in the Carribean to be with Pete Davidson
Julia Roberts celebrates her niece Emma Roberts’ birthday with a fun video

Julia Roberts celebrates her niece Emma Roberts’ birthday with a fun video

Matthew Perry to discuss 'the big terrible' tragedy in upcoming autobiography

Matthew Perry to discuss 'the big terrible' tragedy in upcoming autobiography
Prince William’s photo with Dubai police car goes viral

Prince William’s photo with Dubai police car goes viral
Ashley Graham reveals names of twin baby boys, shows them off on Instagram

Ashley Graham reveals names of twin baby boys, shows them off on Instagram
Adele under fire after ‘I love being woman’ speech during BRITS

Adele under fire after ‘I love being woman’ speech during BRITS
Piers Morgan shows concerns for Queen Elizabeth after Prince Charles diagnosed with Covid

Piers Morgan shows concerns for Queen Elizabeth after Prince Charles diagnosed with Covid

Latest

view all