Meghan Markle trying hard to ‘impress' with Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle has been branded a hypocrite ahead of her visit to Nigeria.



The Duchess of Sussex, who is looking forward to visit the country of her heritage upon invitation from the Department of Defence, has a hodden agenda from the trip, it is claimed.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield says: “With Meghan Markle- she’s a chameleon, you never know who she’s trying to impress so I hope she has a great trip but I never know what she's saying, if I should take it with a grain of salt or not.”

Ms Schofield then compared Meghan to Duchess Sophie of Edinburgh, who also visited Ukraine.

She said: “Sophie was very loving towards Meghan and attempted to have a relationship with her."

Ms Schofield added: “The Queen suggested that the two get together and that Sophie mentor Meghan but Meghan said “I’ve got Harry” and rejected that offer.