Prince William won't let Kate Middleton meet Harry in 'vulnerable' position

Prince William and Kate Middleton are not open to meet Prince Harry upon his UK return.

The Duke of Sussex, who is arriving in his homeland next week to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Invictus Games, will receive a dry welcome from the Waleses after 'Spare' betrayal.

A source close to the couple told The Daily Beast : "Both sides understand each other’s position clearly now. William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry’s memoir. They don’t speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not about to start when Catherine is at her most vulnerable."



"William and Kate have accepted it and moved on. Cancer puts things in perspective. William respects his father’s wish to reconcile with his son, but his focus now is on protecting his family from stressful situations."



Meanwhile, royal expert and author Tom Quinn told the Mirror : "Given Kate's cancer diagnosis, Harry will certainly make efforts to see his brother and Kate when he returns to the UK in May – if it happens at all it's to be a very brief carefully choreographed meeting and organised to last a short time so that the brothers can avoid any difficult conversations."



Quinn added: "At the same time Harry knows how it will look if he comes back to the UK and doesn’t see his brother and Kate. It’s going to be a very awkward time."

