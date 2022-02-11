Kanye West's apology demand from Billie Eilish slammed by Astroworld victim’s family

Kanye West’s recent demand of apology from Billie Eilish has been slammed by grandparents of youngest victim of Astroworld tragedy.

The Flashing Lights rapper, who now goes as Ye, recently accused the Bad Guy hit-maker for dissing Travis Scott during her Atlanta concert.

“Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen,” he wrote on Instagram.

However, Bernon Blount - grandfather of a nine-year-old boy Ezra Blount who died in the infamous crowd surge, expressed being hurt by the 44-year-old rapper’s recent remarks.

“To hear Kanye’s words, that’s hurtful to us. What an idiotic thing to say,” he told Rolling Stone.

The victim’s grandmother blasted West for lashing out at the 20-year-old singer.

“I think it’s just crazy, and I hate to use that word, but I think it’s ridiculous,” Tericia Blount told the outlet.

“She’s making sure that she is caring for the patrons at her concert, and I just think that’s crazy of Kanye to even let that demand come out of his mouth,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Donda rapper has issued a warning to the Happier Than Ever singer to apologise for her alleged dig at Scott.

“And yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform,” he added in his caption on Thursday.



