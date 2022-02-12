 
entertainment
Queen worried she’ll ‘drop’ if she stops working: report

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly fearful that she’ll end up dropping if she ever agrees to take a break from her official engagements.

The editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine has shared this revelation.

In one of her interviews with The Mirror, the Queen’s 70 years on the throne was the main theme and it was pointed out that, in those 70 years, this was the very first time Queen Elizabeth has ever gone 52 days without an engagement in between.

According to the royal expert and commentator, the Queen once made a grave admission to one of her Ladies-in-Waiting and left them all tense and anxious as a result.

She started off her recollection by admitting “One of the Queen’s Ladies-in-Waiting once told me that the Queen told her, ‘If I stop then I drop’.”

During the course of her interview with the outlet she also made it clear that this fast paced lifestyle has also become a

“The Queen won’t be happy to sit down in front of the TV for the rest of her days. It is the way she has always lived her life.”

