 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen already met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Queen already met Prince Harry, Meghan Markles daughter Lilibet

While royal watchers are anticipating the Queen’s first meeting with her namesake great-granddaughter Lilibet, it is said that the pair have already met.

According to PR expert and royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, the Queen and the little one met via video call however, it remains unclear as to when this event took place.

She told Express: “It is my understanding that the Queen and Lili have met each other over Zoom.”

Speaking about the prospect of an in person meeting, the expert said that it is unlikely that it will materialize considering Prince Harry’s security row with the UK Home Office.

“Unfortunately, I do not see Lili meeting the Queen in person unless the Sussexes find a solution to their security concerns within a reasonable amount of time.

“If Prince Harry opted to bring his family to the UK to see the Queen sometime soon, I am confident that the Queen and Prince Charles would provide adequate security for his family to ensure their safety.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle stands chance to 'heal' Britain if she follows Camilla Parker, says expert

Meghan Markle stands chance to 'heal' Britain if she follows Camilla Parker, says expert
Kanye West’s new song 'City of Gods' takes a dig at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

Kanye West’s new song 'City of Gods' takes a dig at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
Cillian Murphy declares 'Peaky Blinders' final season is tribute to Helen McCrory

Cillian Murphy declares 'Peaky Blinders' final season is tribute to Helen McCrory
Horror legend Argento, 81, brings gory swan song to Berlin Film Festival

Horror legend Argento, 81, brings gory swan song to Berlin Film Festival
Blake Lively serves drop-dead gorgeous look in purple pantsuit, 'back to business'

Blake Lively serves drop-dead gorgeous look in purple pantsuit, 'back to business'
Adele switches to ‘less private’ mode: 'What's the worst that could happen!'

Adele switches to ‘less private’ mode: 'What's the worst that could happen!'
Drew Barrymore takes her love for dogs on Instagram, 'happiness is having a puppy’

Drew Barrymore takes her love for dogs on Instagram, 'happiness is having a puppy’
Prince Charles' loving pet name for Camilla is in Urdu

Prince Charles' loving pet name for Camilla is in Urdu
Chris Pratt is 'speechless' as he shares 'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer

Chris Pratt is 'speechless' as he shares 'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer
Reese Witherspoon pens loving birthday tribute for Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon pens loving birthday tribute for Jennifer Aniston
Kim Kardashian trolled for 'photoshop fail' in new photo: See

Kim Kardashian trolled for 'photoshop fail' in new photo: See
Tom Holland says 'You’re doing super' to Tati Gabrielle via text through Zendaya

Tom Holland says 'You’re doing super' to Tati Gabrielle via text through Zendaya

Latest

view all