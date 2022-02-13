 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 13 2022
Prince Charles won't have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on balcony in coronation

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

Prince Charles won't have Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on balcony in coronation

Prince Charles coronation is going to be a scaled-back affair, unlike mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Royal sources reveal that Prince Charles would only be joined by Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their kids on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during a 'slimmed-down' coronation ceremony.

Charles' younger son Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would not join the royals.

A source told the Mail On Sunday that Charles does not want to be spendthrift when it comes to his coronation, and wants plans to be 'far cheaper' than Her Majesty's ceremony, which cost £1.57million

A source said: 'It will be a slimmed-down Monarchy on display throughout.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see just Charles and Camilla, Kate and William and their children on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards'."

