Adele wears million dollars worth of jewellery on ‘The Graham Norton Show’

Adele’s recent appearance at The Graham Norton Show spoke high of her fortune as she dazzled in million dollars worth of jewellery.

The Easy On Me singer was dripping in diamonds as she wore $2,983,747 worth of jewellery to the famed show, including her engagement ring which costs $1,003,624. Meanwhile, her earrings are worth nothing less than $745,936, reported The Sun.

The Jessica McCormack diamond ensemble also included hoop earrings, at two, four, and five carats, as well as three necklaces.

Adele also opted for a 1.5-carat and two 3-carat pendants, as well as a five-row diamond and yellow gold bracelet for the complete look.

To note, after appearing on The Graham Norton Show, Adele headed to the London nightclub with a large group of her friends.