Cardi B flaunts her killer curves in stunning woollen dress as she attends Drake's show with Offset

Music sensation Cardi B looked out of this world as she left as attended the Drake concert with husband Offset in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The-29-year-old rapper displayed her toned figure in a pastel pink woollen dress as she appeared hand-in-hand with her life partner after attending the Drake show.

She wore strappy heels and sported silver jewellery and a Playboy bunny necklace to elevate her look. Her tresses were styled in soft waves and she wore a glamorous palette of make-up. While her beau, 30, looked cool in a red jacket and leather trousers during outing.

Earlier this month the musical superstars had their wedding date tattooed on one another's hands for a segment that will be aired on her reality show Cardi Tries.



The couple , who share daughter Kulture, three, and a five-month-old son, drew the tattoo designs the other received, and the dates line up when the couple hold hands, according to the outlet.



Cardi B and Offset made headlines about ink last month when she took to Twitter to say there was a small chance she would publicly announce the name of her son with a tattoo on her face.

Cardi B and Offset joined a host of stars including Justin Bieber Hailey Bieber, Nicole Scherzinger, Olivia Culpo and Lais Ribeiro to attend Drake's concert.

