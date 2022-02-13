Two men die as train hits them while taking selfies

Parked passengers trains are seen at a railway station in Mumbai, India, on October 22, 2015. — Reuters/Shailesh Andrade

Two men died, while a third man sustained critical injuries after train hit them.

Eyewitnesses tell police train driver repeatedly honked to warn men but they refused to move, continued taking selfies.

Railway official says climbing onto the railway track is banned but people don't listen.

WEST MEDINIPUR: Two men lost their lives after being hit by a train as they were standing on the railway track, trying to take selfies.

As reported by India Today, the incident took place in the West Medinipur district of West Bengal on Sunday. Meanwhile, a third person, who was also present with the two deceased, has sustained crucial injuries and is currently hospitalised.

Per the report, a group of friends had gone for a picnic on the banks of the Kangsavati River. The railway bridge was situated near the spot where they went to take selfies.

The deceased have been identified as Mithun Khan, 36, and Abdul Gain, 32. Eyewitnesses present at the time of the incident later told police that a train, which was en route from Medinipur to Howrah, came running on the track at full speed. The train driver used the horn to warn the men of the vehicle's approach but it fell on deaf ears.

As the train hit the men, two of them died on the spot, eyewitnesses told police. Following the incident, railway officials rushed to the screen and carried out a preliminary probe.

"Everyone is forbidden to climb on this part of the railway line. Despite the ban, many people are taking selfies lying on the train tracks. However, they did not move and ran along the line. So this accident happened," Railway Senior Section Engineer Biswajit Bala told India Today.