 
entertainment
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Duchess Camilla was suspicious of Meghan Markle says biographer

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Duchess Camilla was suspicious of Meghan Markle says biographer

Tom Bower, who's writing a biography of Meghan Markle, claimed that Camilla was also suspicious of the Duchess of Sussex.

Writing in The Sun, Bower said ,"From the outset Camilla was suspicious about the adventuress from Los Angeles.

He wrote, "She found it hard to believe that Meghan would sacrifice her career and independence to serve silently as a team player devoted to the monarchy."

Queen Elizabeth recently announced that Duchess Camilla would be the Queen Consort when her son Prince Charles becomes the king.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are living in California with their two children after stepping down from their royal duties.


More From Entertainment:

'Queen Elizabeth knows all about Prince Charles' coronation'

'Queen Elizabeth knows all about Prince Charles' coronation'
'Death on the Nile' besting 'Marry Me' in quiet Super Bowl weekend showdown

'Death on the Nile' besting 'Marry Me' in quiet Super Bowl weekend showdown
Machine Gun Kelly offers himself as muse in Berlinale semi-biopic 'Taurus'

Machine Gun Kelly offers himself as muse in Berlinale semi-biopic 'Taurus'
Kanye West bashes Pete Davidson in new attack, calls Kim's beau Hilary Clinton's ex

Kanye West bashes Pete Davidson in new attack, calls Kim's beau Hilary Clinton's ex
Prince Harry unleashing ‘true feelings’ towards Camilla in upcoming memoir

Prince Harry unleashing ‘true feelings’ towards Camilla in upcoming memoir
Meghan Markle’s ‘mortifying’ return to TV ridiculed: report

Meghan Markle’s ‘mortifying’ return to TV ridiculed: report
Meghan Markle ‘never had to follow’ the strict rules imposed on Camilla

Meghan Markle ‘never had to follow’ the strict rules imposed on Camilla
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal links labeled ‘useless’ without HRH backing

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s royal links labeled ‘useless’ without HRH backing
Prince Harry’s memoir to ‘shake monarchy to its core’: report

Prince Harry’s memoir to ‘shake monarchy to its core’: report
Archie and Lilibet find new glamorous friends amid Prince Harry, Meghan's high life in US

Archie and Lilibet find new glamorous friends amid Prince Harry, Meghan's high life in US
Prince William ‘facing envious’ wait for Kingship while Harry ‘zipped away’: report

Prince William ‘facing envious’ wait for Kingship while Harry ‘zipped away’: report
Justin and Hailey Bieber look downcast as they attend Drake's concert after shooting tragedy

Justin and Hailey Bieber look downcast as they attend Drake's concert after shooting tragedy

Latest

view all