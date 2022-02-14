Nick Jonas decks up 'serious' decorations to enjoy Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas recently gave fans an insight into his preps to enjoy Super Bowl game with Priyanka Chopra at the couple's Los Angeles home.

Taking to Instagram, the Sucker singer dropped a video to show off the preparations for the big event which included delicious treats, banner, balloons and pompoms.

"We take the decorations very seriously in our house,” could be read written on the clip.

“Happy super bowl Sunday everyone!” the Jonas Brothers member captioned the post.

The 29-year-old singer and PeeCee announced birth of their first child, welcomed via surrogacy, on January 22.



“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” their join statement posted on social media read.



