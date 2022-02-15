 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Feb 15 2022
WhatsApp undoes changes after negative feedback

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

A 3D printed WhatsApp logo and keyboard buttons are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. Photo: Reuters
As reported earlier, the Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp recently made some changes to the in-app contact list.

However, WhatsApp has decided to roll back the changes and restore the old contacts list after receiving a negative feedback, according to WABetainfo. 

The WhatsApp news tracker reported that the company had introduced two new options in the contacts section within it.

The new options, "frequently contacted" people and "recent chats", which were said would make it easier for users to find their favourite contacts, were hugely disliked by the people.

After the feature was enabled on the application, WABetainfo asked the users to pour in their feedback about the new changes.

In response, a lot of people termed the changes "horrible”, and wanted the real contacts list in alphabetical order and the number of their total contacts restored. 

Consequently, WhatsApp decided to restore the old interface and it is expected to be rolled out today. However, the users should make sure they are using the latest version available on Play Store. 

