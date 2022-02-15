 
entertainment
Pete Davidson reportedly 'taking the mature route' amid Kanye West public feud

Amid Kanye West‘s public feud with Pete Davidson over his romance with Kim Kardashian, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the comedian is least bothered about these minor issues.

"Pete is staying far away from Kanye,” the insider said, noting that Davidson, 28, has been 'taking the mature route' in response.

The source further said, “He’s not afraid of him — he just doesn’t want to get involved in the divorce drama.”

After West, 44, performed on the NBC comedy programme in September 2018, the Saturday Night Live star previously alluded to the rapper's outspoken personality. Davidson addressed the Yeezy designer's public political views after his support for then-President Donald Trump.

“Kanye is a genius, but a musical genius. Like Joey Chestnut is a hot dog-eating genius, but I don’t want to hear Joey Chestnut’s opinions about things that aren’t hot dog-related,” the Meet Cute actor said during the Weekend Update segment after West’s hosting gig.

Meanwhile, the source also added that the New York native doesn’t care about West’s posts, adding, “He’s laughing along. Pete’s not even on Instagram so finds it comical that Kanye is posting all this stuff about him.” 

For the unversed, almost seven years of marriage, Kim Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West in February 2021.

