 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen remains mum, Britons speculate on Prince Andrew's settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Queen remains mum, Britons speculate on Prince Andrews settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre

Buckingham Palace has not shared even a single word yet as Prince Andrew reached a 'settlement in principle' with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in civil sex assault case.

Buckingham Palace has stayed silent on the news Prince Andrew had settled a lawsuit as he faced the case as a private citizen.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and military patronages at the start of the year and took part in the civil case as a member of the British public.

Royal biographer Omid Scobie tweeted: "There will no doubt be plenty of speculation about both parties over the days ahead. Worth noting that this deal comes just weeks before Andrew was scheduled to sit for an intense deposition, in which he would have been questioned under oath by Giuffre’s lawyers."

A user replied to Scobie: "Today's news won't change Andrew's royal status — the honours he was stripped of won't be returned and he's still prohibited from using HRH. It does, however, remain to be seen whether the institution will play any role in helping the disgraced royal rehabilitate his image."

Jeffrey Epstein’s victim, Virginia Giuffre launched the civil case against Prince Andrew in New York accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was 17. The Duke of York has vehemently denied all of the accusations made against him.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry and William will come together for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration

Prince Harry and William will come together for Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration
Lamar Odom dubs failed marriage with Khloé Kardashian his 'biggest regret'

Lamar Odom dubs failed marriage with Khloé Kardashian his 'biggest regret'
Meghan Markle 'doesn't care' about British public, has 'no intention to return'

Meghan Markle 'doesn't care' about British public, has 'no intention to return'

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach settlement in civil sex case

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach settlement in civil sex case
BTS snubbed from Super Bowl LVI 2022 ad spots?

BTS snubbed from Super Bowl LVI 2022 ad spots?
All eyes on Princess Eugenie to fix Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal rift

All eyes on Princess Eugenie to fix Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal rift

Jimmy Kimmel remembers Ivan Reitman: 'Your work will never be forgotten'

Jimmy Kimmel remembers Ivan Reitman: 'Your work will never be forgotten'
Camilla 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle's intentions

Camilla 'suspicious' of Meghan Markle's intentions
BTS singer V tests positive for Covid-19, receives treatment at home

BTS singer V tests positive for Covid-19, receives treatment at home

'Livid' Prince Harry to tell world how he feels about Camilla with new bombshells

'Livid' Prince Harry to tell world how he feels about Camilla with new bombshells
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are ‘open to’ get engaged and married: source

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck are ‘open to’ get engaged and married: source
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'close lips' to tease Kanye West as their romantic drama continues

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson 'close lips' to tease Kanye West as their romantic drama continues

Latest

view all