Queen remains mum, Britons speculate on Prince Andrew's settlement with accuser Virginia Giuffre

Buckingham Palace has not shared even a single word yet as Prince Andrew reached a 'settlement in principle' with his accuser Virginia Giuffre in civil sex assault case.



Buckingham Palace has stayed silent on the news Prince Andrew had settled a lawsuit as he faced the case as a private citizen.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and military patronages at the start of the year and took part in the civil case as a member of the British public.



Royal biographer Omid Scobie tweeted: "There will no doubt be plenty of speculation about both parties over the days ahead. Worth noting that this deal comes just weeks before Andrew was scheduled to sit for an intense deposition, in which he would have been questioned under oath by Giuffre’s lawyers."

A user replied to Scobie: "Today's news won't change Andrew's royal status — the honours he was stripped of won't be returned and he's still prohibited from using HRH. It does, however, remain to be seen whether the institution will play any role in helping the disgraced royal rehabilitate his image."



Jeffrey Epstein’s victim, Virginia Giuffre launched the civil case against Prince Andrew in New York accusing him of sexually abusing her when she was 17. The Duke of York has vehemently denied all of the accusations made against him.