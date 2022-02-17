PML-Q urges government to revoke fuel price hike immediately

Senior PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Photo —File

The government closed aide in the centre and Punjab Assembly PML-Q on Wednesday has demanded to revoke an increase in petroleum prices immediately, Geo News reported.

PML-Q secretary general Tariq Basheer Cheema chaired the parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister for Water Resources Monas Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha and others.

On the occasion, Pervaiz Elahi took party members into confidence in the wake of a recent meeting with opposition parties, upon which all the party members gave him the authority for the decisions.

During the meeting, the current political situation was also discussed.

While expressing concerns over rising prices of electricity, gas, and petroleum products, including the country’s deteriorated law and order situation, PML-Q party members demanded the government to take back the decision on the increase in petroleum prices.

PML-Q members of the assembly stressed the need for the government to resolve poor people’s issues on an immediate basis. Otherwise, the situation would be out of control if relief was not provided to the masses.

Petrol prices increased in Pakistan by Rs 12.03

The government on Tuesday increased the price of petrol in the country by Rs12.03 per litre, taking its price to a record level of Rs159.86 per litre.

"The prices of petroleum products are showing a drastic increase in the international market and are presently at the highest level since 2014. Despite the unabated increase since the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Imran Khan deferred the last review of petroleum products' prices on January 31, 2022, and advised against the summary of OGRA,"said the finance division in the latest statement.