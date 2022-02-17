 
pakistan
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

PML-Q urges government to revoke fuel price hike immediately

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Senior PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Photo —File
Senior PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. Photo —File

  • During the parliamentary meeting, the current political situation was also discussed.
  • Party member say that the situation would be out of control if relief is not provided to the public.
  • PML-Q members expresses concerns over rising prices of Electricity, Gas and Petrol. 

The government closed aide in the centre and Punjab Assembly PML-Q on Wednesday has demanded to revoke an increase in petroleum prices immediately, Geo News reported.

PML-Q secretary general Tariq Basheer Cheema chaired the parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by Speaker of the Punjab Assembly Pervaiz Elahi, Federal Minister for Water Resources Monas Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha and others.

On the occasion, Pervaiz Elahi took party members into confidence in the wake of a recent meeting with opposition parties, upon which all the party members gave him the authority for the decisions.

During the meeting, the current political situation was also discussed.

While expressing concerns over rising prices of electricity, gas, and petroleum products, including the country’s deteriorated law and order situation, PML-Q party members demanded the government to take back the decision on the increase in petroleum prices.

PML-Q members of the assembly stressed the need for the government to resolve poor people’s issues on an immediate basis. Otherwise, the situation would be out of control if relief was not provided to the masses.

Petrol prices increased in Pakistan by Rs 12.03

The government on Tuesday increased the price of petrol in the country by Rs12.03 per litre, taking its price to a record level of Rs159.86 per litre.

"The prices of petroleum products are showing a drastic increase in the international market and are presently at the highest level since 2014. Despite the unabated increase since the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Imran Khan deferred the last review of petroleum products' prices on January 31, 2022, and advised against the summary of OGRA,"said the finance division in the latest statement.

More From Pakistan:

Bill Gates meets PM Imran Khan during first-ever trip to Pakistan

Bill Gates meets PM Imran Khan during first-ever trip to Pakistan
ECP announces to hold first phase of LB polls in Punjab

ECP announces to hold first phase of LB polls in Punjab

Pakistan reports slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio again

Pakistan reports slight rise in COVID-19 positivity ratio again
Opposition terms petrol price hike ‘robbery on pockets of public’

Opposition terms petrol price hike ‘robbery on pockets of public’
Leave politics if you can't tolerate criticism, Asif Zardari advises govt

Leave politics if you can't tolerate criticism, Asif Zardari advises govt
Noorul Haq Qadri asks PM Imran Khan to ban Aurat March

Noorul Haq Qadri asks PM Imran Khan to ban Aurat March
KU seminar on HEC challenges postponed due to administrative pressure: sources

KU seminar on HEC challenges postponed due to administrative pressure: sources
Security forces kill six terrorists during Buleda IBO: ISPR

Security forces kill six terrorists during Buleda IBO: ISPR
AGP asks Nawaz Sharif's surgeon to give Pakistani doctors time to verify medical records

AGP asks Nawaz Sharif's surgeon to give Pakistani doctors time to verify medical records
PTI MNA asks FIA to arrest Maryam Nawaz for 'mocking Bushra Bibi'

PTI MNA asks FIA to arrest Maryam Nawaz for 'mocking Bushra Bibi'
Islamabad court declares FIA raid at Mohsin Baig's home illegal

Islamabad court declares FIA raid at Mohsin Baig's home illegal
IHC dismisses Faisal Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification

IHC dismisses Faisal Vawda's plea challenging lifetime disqualification

Latest

view all