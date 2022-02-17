Alec Baldwin is 'blaming' others for Rust shooting, has to take 'responsiblity'

Alec Baldwin is blaming others for the fatal shooting on the sets of movie Rust, claims lawyer representing the family of deceased Halyna Hutchins.

The lawyer added, "Alec Baldwin is continuing to do what he's done throughout this — he's blaming others. He's not accepting any responsibility. He lays off fault on others when, in fact, but for him shooting the gun, Halyna is still here today. ... Baldwin, again, is in complete denial, accepting no responsibility, and we look forward to letting the folks, the community in Santa Fe County determine his responsibility."



Halyna's husband Matthew Hutchins officially filed a complaint against Baldwin on Tuesday, stating "recklessly shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust."



Baldwin's attorney in turn denies "any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false."

"He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a 'cold gun' — meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise," the statement continued. "This protocol has worked on thousands of films, with millions of discharges, as there has never before been an incident on a set where an actual bullet harmed anyone. Actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use."



It all began when Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna, cinematographer for his movie Rust on a set in New Mexico. The gun also shot director Joel Souza, who survived his injuries.

