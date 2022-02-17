 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin is 'blaming' others for Rust shooting, has to take 'responsiblity'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Alec Baldwin is blaming others for Rust shooting, has to take responsiblity
Alec Baldwin is 'blaming' others for Rust shooting, has to take 'responsiblity'

Alec Baldwin is blaming others for the fatal shooting on the sets of movie Rust, claims lawyer representing the family of deceased Halyna Hutchins.

The lawyer added, "Alec Baldwin is continuing to do what he's done throughout this — he's blaming others. He's not accepting any responsibility. He lays off fault on others when, in fact, but for him shooting the gun, Halyna is still here today. ... Baldwin, again, is in complete denial, accepting no responsibility, and we look forward to letting the folks, the community in Santa Fe County determine his responsibility."

Halyna's husband Matthew Hutchins officially filed a complaint against Baldwin on Tuesday, stating "recklessly shot and killed Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust."

Baldwin's attorney in turn denies "any claim that Alec was reckless is entirely false."

"He, Halyna and the rest of the crew relied on the statement by the two professionals responsible for checking the gun that it was a 'cold gun' — meaning there is no possibility of a discharge, blank or otherwise," the statement continued. "This protocol has worked on thousands of films, with millions of discharges, as there has never before been an incident on a set where an actual bullet harmed anyone. Actors should be able to rely on armorers and prop department professionals, as well as assistant directors, rather than deciding on their own when a gun is safe to use."

It all began when Baldwin accidentally shot Halyna, cinematographer for his movie Rust on a set in New Mexico. The gun also shot director Joel Souza, who survived his injuries.

More From Entertainment:

Queen rescues Andrew with £2m for sex scandal settlement: Report

Queen rescues Andrew with £2m for sex scandal settlement: Report
BTS’ Jungkook breaks down anxiety over paparazzi photoshoots

BTS’ Jungkook breaks down anxiety over paparazzi photoshoots
'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev wants own dating show to cash in fame

'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev wants own dating show to cash in fame
Kanye West says he felt 'suicidal' during marriage with Kim Kardashian

Kanye West says he felt 'suicidal' during marriage with Kim Kardashian
Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley 'complicated' split is not 'surprising', says source

Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley 'complicated' split is not 'surprising', says source
Kanye West begs God to keep him 'sane', deletes post later

Kanye West begs God to keep him 'sane', deletes post later
Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers breakup, end engagement after one year

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers breakup, end engagement after one year
Britney Spears shares letter sent to her by US Congress

Britney Spears shares letter sent to her by US Congress

Thousands like Snoop Dogg's video of 'excited' Eminem

Thousands like Snoop Dogg's video of 'excited' Eminem

Why Meghan Markle chose not to attend Super Bowl with Harry and Eugenie?

Why Meghan Markle chose not to attend Super Bowl with Harry and Eugenie?

Will Diana's prediction about Prince William end up being correct?

Will Diana's prediction about Prince William end up being correct?
Judge tosses most of lawsuit by Mariah Carey's brother over singer's memoir

Judge tosses most of lawsuit by Mariah Carey's brother over singer's memoir

Latest

view all