Wendy Williams lawsuit with Wells Fargo escalates deeper: ‘She’s incapacitated’

Wendy Williams’ case against Wells Fargo has reportedly reached a major impasse with the judge’s ruling marking a major turning point for proceedings.

These findings have been brought to light by Page Six and as part of the decision, all relevant documents and future decisions will remain hidden from public records and will require court-ordered approvals when met with requests for access.

This news comes shortly after Wells Fargo’s lawyer David H. Pikus penned a statement on behalf of the financial institution and admitted, “We are concerned about [Williams’] situation.”

He also voiced concerns about expediting the request of a guardian for Williams and added, “It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are being properly handled.”

Williams on the other hand has been vocal about her anger of the current situation, and per her lawyer, “Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.”

“[She is] disappointed about falsely circulated statements from an industry she has devoted her life to. Wendy is grateful for the love and the outpouring of support she has received from her fans, and she can’t wait to get back.”