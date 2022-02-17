 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Wendy Williams lawsuit with Wells Fargo escalates deeper: ‘She’s incapacitated’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 17, 2022

Wendy Williams lawsuit with Wells Fargo escalates deeper: ‘She’s incapacitated’
Wendy Williams lawsuit with Wells Fargo escalates deeper: ‘She’s incapacitated’

Wendy Williams’ case against Wells Fargo has reportedly reached a major impasse with the judge’s ruling marking a major turning point for proceedings.

These findings have been brought to light by Page Six and as part of the decision, all relevant documents and future decisions will remain hidden from public records and will require court-ordered approvals when met with requests for access.

This news comes shortly after Wells Fargo’s lawyer David H. Pikus penned a statement on behalf of the financial institution and admitted, “We are concerned about [Williams’] situation.”

He also voiced concerns about expediting the request of a guardian for Williams and added, “It is our hope that the Guardianship Part [of the court] will imminently appoint a temporary guardian or evaluator to review the situation and ensure that [Williams’] affairs are being properly handled.”

Williams on the other hand has been vocal about her anger of the current situation, and per her lawyer, “Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being.”

“[She is] disappointed about falsely circulated statements from an industry she has devoted her life to. Wendy is grateful for the love and the outpouring of support she has received from her fans, and she can’t wait to get back.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's Super Bowl appearance is a 'middle finger' to critics

Prince Harry's Super Bowl appearance is a 'middle finger' to critics

Meghan Markle received 'hidden' message from Queen during US birthday

Meghan Markle received 'hidden' message from Queen during US birthday
Prince Andrew agrees to never 'deny' Virginia Giuffre rape in settlement

Prince Andrew agrees to never 'deny' Virginia Giuffre rape in settlement
Kelly Clarkson ‘feeling broken’ in quarantine with kids: ‘I can’t’

Kelly Clarkson ‘feeling broken’ in quarantine with kids: ‘I can’t’
Julia Fox believed Kanye West would 'pick' her over his children: Azealia Banks

Julia Fox believed Kanye West would 'pick' her over his children: Azealia Banks
Ed Sheeran's burial chamber gets go-ahead from UK officials

Ed Sheeran's burial chamber gets go-ahead from UK officials
Britney Spears gushes over ‘brand new love’: ‘He’s from Maui!’

Britney Spears gushes over ‘brand new love’: ‘He’s from Maui!’
Candace Cameron Bure wants to keep Bob Saget’s ‘legacy alive’: It’s comforting’

Candace Cameron Bure wants to keep Bob Saget’s ‘legacy alive’: It’s comforting’
Pete Davidson joins Instagram, Kanye West keeps tabs on the SNL star

Pete Davidson joins Instagram, Kanye West keeps tabs on the SNL star
Judge issues verdict over plea to block death records of Bob Saget: report

Judge issues verdict over plea to block death records of Bob Saget: report
BTS’ V shares ‘touching’ post following covid-19 diagnosis

BTS’ V shares ‘touching’ post following covid-19 diagnosis
Queen rescues Andrew with £2m for sex scandal settlement: Report

Queen rescues Andrew with £2m for sex scandal settlement: Report

Latest

view all