 
entertainment
Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS’ J-Hope reveals impact of covid-19 on personal life: ‘I’m like everybody else’

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 18, 2022

BTS’ J-Hope addresses the impact of covid-19 on personal life: ‘I’m like everybody else’
BTS’ J-Hope addresses the impact of covid-19 on personal life: ‘I’m like everybody else’

BTS’ J-Hope wears his heart on his sleeve and highlights the overwhelming personal growth he underwent during his covid-19 enforced quarantine back in 2020.

J-Hope decided to take this trip down memory lane with Rolling Stone, in a celebratory cover story about his 29th birthday.

He started off by revealing, “It was an opportunity to learn how precious our ordinary lives were. I had to think about how my life should go on and how I should just stay calm and focus even during these times. It was a time to reflect on myself a lot.”

“The takeaway is I have to do what I can do best. Time goes on and life flows on, and we just have to keep doing music and performances.”

“I just thought that I have to make music that can give consolation and a sense of hope to other people. You know, we’re just people, like everybody else.”

Before concluding he also added, “So we feel the same way as everybody else. So we just wanted to make music and do performances that other people can resonate with and that can give people more strength.”

More From Entertainment:

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True flaunt their love for the camera in latest selfies

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True flaunt their love for the camera in latest selfies
Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift is reportedly engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Courteney Cox says England is 'ground for ghosts' because of its history

Courteney Cox says England is 'ground for ghosts' because of its history
Julia Fox asks netizens to leave her alone after ‘Uncut Gems’ moment goes viral

Julia Fox asks netizens to leave her alone after ‘Uncut Gems’ moment goes viral
Michael Douglas on how his ‘famous parents’ helped him in movie business

Michael Douglas on how his ‘famous parents’ helped him in movie business
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson spark reconciliation rumours

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson spark reconciliation rumours
Watch: Viola Davis transforms into Michelle Obama in first trailer of ‘The First Lady’

Watch: Viola Davis transforms into Michelle Obama in first trailer of ‘The First Lady’
Pete Davidson tries to 'connect' with Kim Kardashian's family

Pete Davidson tries to 'connect' with Kim Kardashian's family

Prince Charles carries out first royal duty as he fully recovers from coronavirus

Prince Charles carries out first royal duty as he fully recovers from coronavirus
Kim Kardashian unfollows Kanye West after Pete Davidson diss

Kim Kardashian unfollows Kanye West after Pete Davidson diss
BTS Jin’s toilet cleaner gift for J-Hope ‘contradicts current logic’: ‘Its so odd!’

BTS Jin’s toilet cleaner gift for J-Hope ‘contradicts current logic’: ‘Its so odd!’
Kris Jenner says having Wolf is like Stormi being born again: 'Amazing'

Kris Jenner says having Wolf is like Stormi being born again: 'Amazing'

Latest

view all