Sarah Ferguson steps out for first time since Prince Andrew reached settlement with Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson stepped out in public for the first time since the Duke of York settled lawsuit with his longtime accuser Virginia Giuffre.



Sarah Ferguson attended Joan Collins’ 88th birthday and 20th wedding celebrations at a hotel in London.

She sported black dress with long illusion sleeves for the Thursday night outing.

It was Sarah’s first public outing since her ex Prince Andrew reached out of court settlement with Virginia Giuffre last week.

Earlier in the day, she was pictured being driven through Windsor Great Park in her Range Rover.

Elizabeth Hurley and Simon Cowell also attended the gathering.

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre have settled the assault lawsuit for an undisclosed sum last week, according to a US court filing.