Shawn Mendes gives fans a peek into his upcoming project, drops post on IG

Saturday Feb 19 2022
Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Music sensation Shawn Mendes gave his fans a glimpse into his upcoming musical project. The singer turned to his social media handle and dropped a quirky and groovy post.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the Treat You Better singer teased fans with a short snippet from his new single, which is most likely from his yet-untitled upcoming album.

Sharing the video clip, Mendes, 23, captioned the post “swipe twice” as he shared his two selfie images before dropping the video of him grooving singing the track in what appears to be a studio.

Fans were left in excitement after listening the groovy guitar and heavy synth arrangements in the snippet.

Take a look.


Meanwhile, the Summer of Love is yet to announce details on his forthcoming album. The singer is set perform on Billboard’s Present The Stage concert series on March 19, at Waterloo Park in Austin, Texas.

