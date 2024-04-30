Hailey Bieber struggles to support Justin Bieber as he faces difficulties in life

Hailey Bieber has been trying her best to support and care for her husband Justin Bieber as he goes through a rough patch in life, claimed insider.



According to Entertainment Tonight, the Peaches hitmaker is going through a “hard” phase in life few days after the singer dropped a picture of himself crying.

They said, "Justin has been facing some difficulties lately. He has been having a hard time and hasn't been feeling like his usual self."

While his makeup mogul wife is there for him, she, too, finds it hard to help him navigate his issues. "Hailey has been doing her best to be there for Justin, but it is upsetting for her to see him struggle," the tipster added.

"They are doing their best to make things work and be supportive of each other. They are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better."

This comes after In Touch Weekly reported that Hailey is considering “trial separation” from the singer as she wants to spend some time in solitude.

“Hailey’s struggling,” a source said of the model, adding, “She just needs time to sort things out on her own.”

Since her father, Stephen Baldwin, requested for prayers for her and Justin, social media has been brimming with wild rumours including one of an affair of her with an affair with a billionaire.

Hailey is still reeling from the “unbearable scrutiny” on social media, which has taken a toll on her and now she “just wants to live by herself for a while.”