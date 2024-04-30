Princess Sophie makes history with Ukraine visit amid King Charles, Kate Middleton cancer battle

Princess Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, has made history with her Ukraine trip as she became the first member of the Royal Family to visit the country since the start of the conflict.



The palace shared photos of the Duchess visit on social media.

According to palace, “The Duchess of Edinburgh became the first member of the Royal Family to visit Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion.

“Her Royal Highness met President Zelensky and First Lady Olena Zelenska as well as women, men and children impacted by the war.”

The statement continued, at the United Nations Survivor Relief Center in Kyiv, the Duchess learnt about the work of the UN’s Population Fund which operates in 12 cities across Ukraine, providing vital psychosocial and legal support to those in need, especially Conflict-Related Sexual Violence survivors.

“Her Royal Highness also met female volunteers who are helping their communities cope with the aftermath of the attacks through facilitating mental health care activities for children,” the post further reads.

Princess Sophie’s visit comes days after King Charles announced his return to public-facing duties this week.