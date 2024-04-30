Meghan Markle's plan revealed as Prince Harry confirms UK return

Meghan Markle will not accompany her husband, Prince Harry, to the St Paul's Cathedral service next week, celebrating 10 years of the Invictus Games.



Royal expert Cameron Walker has disclosed Meghan Markle’s plan after Prince Harry confirmed his UK visit in May.

Cameron, citing a source close to Meghan and Harry, revealed: “Meghan will remain in Montecito.”

The royal expert tweeted, “The Duchess of Sussex will not accompany her husband, Prince Harry, to the St Paul's Cathedral service next week, celebrating 10 years of the Invictus Games. Sources close to Meghan confirm she will remain in Montecito.”

Archie and Lilibet doting mother has not visited the UK since September 2022, when she attended late Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Earlier, the spokesperson confirmed, “The Invictus Games Foundation will celebrate 10 years of changing lives and saving lives with a 'Service of Thanksgiving' at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8th.

“We will be joined by our Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, actor Damian Lewis and members of the worldwide Invictus Community to mark the occasion.”