Prince William ready to ‘risk’ reputation to support Kate Middleton

Prince William does not care about his reputation as he is willing to “drop everything” to care and support his cancer-stricken wife, Kate Middleton.



The couple, who celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary on April 29th, are focused on their “deep love” for each other as they go through this tough time together.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal correspondent Jennie Bond said that William is ready to “risk” everything to be there for his beloved wife as she battles the potentially life threatening disease.

“William has proved that he is willing to drop everything to support Kate, even if he then gets negative publicity. She is more important to him than anything, even his own reputation,” she said.

“He promised her parents that he would look after her… and he is being absolutely true to his word. I applaud him for it,” the expert added.

Sharing her insight on the bond of marriage, she said, “In a marriage, you are committing yourselves to the long haul and there are inevitably going to be some bad times as well, hopefully, as some wonderful ones.”

“But it is often the difficult times that bind you ever closer together… when you feel like a team, united against the world or whatever adversity is facing you.”

She went on to add that that the Princess of Wales’ health issues will have “focused both their minds on their deep love for one another.”

Before concluding, Bond said she expects the power couple to “cherish one another even more when they get through this.”