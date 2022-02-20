 
Sunday Feb 20 2022
WATCH: Rashid Khan receives heartwarming goodbye from Lahore Qalandars

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

LAHORE: Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan left for his national duty on Saturday after playing the last match for Lahore Qalandars against Islamabad United in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 7 last night.

After his side thrashed Islamabad, the right-arm spinner received a befitting farewell from his teammates and a big warm hug from Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The video clips of Rashid's farewell released by the PSL were widely shared by netizens on social media.

One of the clips showed the Qalandars giving the 23-year-old bowler acclaim for his splendid bowling throughout the season in a guard of honour style while he runs amidst their rows, joining hands with each one of them.

This follows with Rashid gesturing in his famous "Laka da maar" celebration style as Haris Rauf and others join him.

The bowler is then received by Shaheen who embraces him with arms wide open and pats him on his back.

Meanwhile, another video containing a fan moment with Rashid circulated on Twitter. The video shows Pakistani Pashto singer Laila Khan exchanging words with the foreign cricketer after a match.

The Afghan cricketer will no more be available for Lahore Qalandars in the playoffs, as he will join his national squad for the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh.

Khan has been sensational for the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars in the PSL 2022, taking 13 wickets in nine matches.

Meanwhile, Fawad Ahmed has been approved as a replacement for Rashid Khan by the PSL Technical Committee.

