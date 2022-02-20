Watch: Shoaib Akhtar reacts to James Faulkner's unpleasant exit from PSL 2022

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar took exception to Australian all-rounder James Faulkner's unpleasant exit from the ongoing Pakistan Super (PSL) 2022, saying that the "foolish behaviour" should be dealt with justly.

Faulkner, who represented Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022, had accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of violating his contract and not paying him as agreed upon.

Responding to this, the former speedster, in a video statement issued on his official Instagram account said:

"Quetta Gladiators made you a part of its family despite your expulsion from [the Australian Big Bash League's] Hobart Hurricanes but you ruined all of it by misbehaving."

The Rawalpindi Express said that he would like to request the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket Australia to settle the matter calmly in order to keep the upcoming home series against Australia unaffected.

"It is of immense importance for me that the Australian tour of Pakistan doesn't face any controversy or tension due to this petty issue," Akhtar said.

Moreover, Akhtar captioned his post saying that PCB and CA should maintain friendly relations despite the incident as "no one is bigger than the game."

"Faulkner's foolish behavior should get its due treatment. At the same time @therealpcb & @cricketaustralia should ensure that good relationship continues between the two boards. Nobody is bigger than the game," he wrote

Before Akhtar, Gladiators' Shahid Afridi and former cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq also condemned Faulkner for his allegations.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB had responded to Faulkner's announcement to pull out of the PSL shortly after and said it had taken note of the allegations levelled by Faulkner.

However, the Board did not take any action against the all-rounder despite terming his allegations "false" and "misleading".

When asked, well-placed sources within in the PCB said: "We did not take action as he was a guest."

PCB to not draft James Faulkner in future tournaments

A day earlier, the PCB and PSL franchises had unanimously decided to not draft Australia's James Faulkner in future tournaments due to his "gross misconduct".

In a detailed press release from PCB and Quetta Gladiators, the board had said it had taken serious note of Faulkner's "gross misconduct" and termed it an attempt to bring the PCB, Pakistan cricket, and the PSL into disrepute.

"...it has been unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that Mr James Faulkner will not be drafted in future HBL Pakistan Super League events," the statement had said.

“The PCB and Quetta Gladiators are disappointed and dismayed with the reprehensible behavior of James Faulkner, who was also part of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2021, and, along with all participants, has always been treated with utmost respect," the statement had said.

The PCB had said in the last seven years of PSL, no player has ever complained about the board not fulfilling its contractual obligations.