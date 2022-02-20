Alec Baldwin ‘under threat’ as ‘Rust’ victim’s family slaps lawsuit

 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Alec Baldwin is currently facing mounting pressure over potentially having to face the lawsuit by Halyna Hutchins’ family as they work to peruse legal reprimands.

For those unversed with the suit, the late cinematographer’s family is working to sue Alec Baldwin, as well as a number of people from the shoot for putative damages for their respected roles in the resulting death of Hutchins.

While there is a chance that the resulting payout will be handled, partly, by the insurance, Rust Movie Productions is still in line to fork over “millions and millions” of dollars.

A professor at the UCLA School of Law and a gun policy expert, Adam Winker spoke on the negligence on set.

According to NPR, he admitted, "There was clearly negligence on the set. The producers had a duty to preserve the safety of the crew. There were obvious hazards on the set."

Winkler also referenced the mention of past misfires on the set before Hutchens’ death to be “a recipe for a very significant liability in damages.”

Especially since there is no way a situation as dangerous as this cannot be ignored.

Separately, Santa Fe-based District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies, also reached out to AP this Tuesday and provided an update regarding the ongoing case.

She assured higher-ups that the investigation is still ongoing and is still in its infancy because there are “a lot of people involved and a lot of moving parts.”

