Sunday Feb 20 2022
Bella Thorne sends love to her ‘Parisian princess’ Kaili on her birthday

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

US actress Bella Thorne extended love and sweet birthday wishes to her ‘Parisian princess’ elder sister Kaili Thorne, who turned 30 on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, the Time Is Up actor shared stunning photos with Kaili as she celebrated her birthday at the Eiffel Tower.

She wrote, “I love you I love you happy birthday u Parisian princess” followed by smiling face emoji.

“Also fun fact the Eiffel tower was suppose to be taken down and people thought it was ugly, that it was an eye sore. All the time we try to tear down beauty instead of leaving it as it is,” she further said.

She also posted the video clips from Kaili Thorne’s birthday celebrations in her Insta stories.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

