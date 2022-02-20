Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

Sir Vivian Richards (left) presents a plaque to Wasim Akram (right) to mark his induction in PCB Hall of Fame.

Veteran cricketer Sir Vivian Richards inducts Wasim Akram into PCB Hall of Fame.

Presents Wasim Akram with commemorative cap and plaque before KK vs QG match at Gaddafi Stadium.

Wasim Akram says he feels "privileged to have received this great honour from Sir Vivian Richards".

Former Pakistani cricketer and bowling legend Wasim Akram has been formally inducted into the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Hall of Fame, the PCB announced Sunday.



The 1992 World Cup winner and former captain Akram, who took a total of 916 wickets and scored 6,615 runs in his international career from 1984 to 2003, was inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame by veteran West Indies cricketer Sir Isaac Vivian Alexander Richards.

Sir Vivian Richards, one of the all-time greats and an ICC Cricket Hall of Famer, presented Akram a commemorative cap and plaque before the beginning of the 28th match in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), played between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators.

Akram is now one of the eight Pakistan stalwarts who are members of the PCB Hall of Fame. The others in the exclusive list are Abdul Qadir, Fazal Mahmood, Hanif Mohammad, Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Abbas, who will be formally inducted into the prestigious group in the coming days.

'Privileged to receive honour from Sir Vivian'

The PCB quoted Akram as saying on the occasion that receiving the honour from Sir Vivian, and that at a "home ground" was a great privilege for him.

“I feel privileged to have received this great honour from Sir Vivian Richards, one of the most iconic figures in cricket, and at a venue that remained my home ground during my playing career. I also want to compliment the PCB for launching this initiative to recognise and acknowledge the contributions of former cricketers," Akram said.

He said that representing Pakistan in international cricket for good 18 years was an honour and every wicket and run he earned during his career was priceless.

"I can’t thank God Almighty enough for providing me the opportunity to serve this great country at the highest level," the former cricketer added.

Akram went on to say that he would like to thank all his fans who have been his "greatest strength", his family and friends for always standing by him during the incredible journey.

"Their support has been invaluable," he said.

Wasim a great ambassador for cricket: Sir Vivian

On the occasion, Sir Vivian Richards expressed pleasure on getting the opportunity to induct Akram into the PCB Hall of Fame.

"My first encounter with Wasim Akram was in 1985 in Australia and in the twilight of my career. I was happy I would not be facing him much. I clearly remember telling my junior partner that he will cause a lot of problems for his generation of cricketers and Wasim proved me right," he said.

He said that Akram has been an outstanding cricketer and a great ambassador for cricket.