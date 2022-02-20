 
sports
Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL is an awesome opportunity for me to improve my game: Will Smeed

By
Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

England’s uncapped cricketer Will Smeed — PCB
 England’s uncapped cricketer Will Smeed — PCB

  • Smeed represented England U19 on tour to Bangladesh in 2019. 
  • The 20-year-old cricketer added that he’s enjoying his time in Pakistan.
  • Praises the arrangements in Pakistan for the tournament.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is not only providing local cricketers with the opportunity to develop their skills but it has also become a learning opportunity for foreign cricketers who are participating in the league. 

England’s uncapped cricketer Will Smeed is one of them. 

In an exclusive interview to Geo News, England’s former U19 player said that PSL is an awesome opportunity for him to improve his game.

Smeed represented England U19 on tour to Bangladesh in 2019. PSL is his first franchise-based tournament outside England where he’s wearing the Quetta Gladiators jersey. He has also represented Somerset county and Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundreds.

The 20-year-old cricketer added that he’s enjoying his time in Pakistan.

“It's been an awesome opportunity for me, I think it's definitely allowed me to improve parts of my game that needed improving. And, I feel like coming out here fast tracks that improvement. The bowling standard is awesome, and it's a different condition, I think everything sort of adds up to it being a great learning opportunity as well as a great opportunity to play,” said the Englishman who has yet to make his international debut for England.

“The first thing I noticed when I came here was the local talent and especially the fast bowlers, I think every team has people bowling, over 140ks. And, obviously, there are turning pitches. So, a bit playing spin over here is very different from back home and I think that's where most of my learnings take place has been that how can I become more effective against spin and what does an effective game plan against spin looks like for me,” he mentioned.

The Englishman also praised the arrangements in Pakistan for the tournament and hoped for an amazing time for Pakistani fans when Australia tours here later this month.

“From the moment I got here, I felt so welcome and so well looked after. I've felt completely safe the whole time. There have been no times where I've been wired or anything like that. And you can tell how passionate the country is about cricket as well. It must be awesome for people here to have cricket back here and especially with Australia coming soon that'll be amazing for the country,” he said.

Will Smeed has impressed everyone with his aggressive batting skills, he came close to scoring a century twice but fell short on both occasions – both against Zalmi with scores of 97 and 99.

The youngster said that missing the century wasn’t frustrating for him, but losing the match was.

“For me, the frustration didn't come from missing my 100, It came from losing both those games. I've never played cricket for individual milestones. It's always been about winning as a team and to lose both those games was gusting. It made no difference whether I got 97, 99 or 100 to me as long as we were winning, I'd be happy,” he said.

Replying to a question, the top order batter said that sharing a dressing room with legend Sir Viv Richards has been awesome.

“He's a legend of the game. So, he's been a great person to learn from and he's awesome to have around. He brings great energy. And if you just want to have a chat, you can have a chat with them. If you want to talk about cricket, he's always happy to talk about that. So yeah, he's a great man,” Smeed mentioned.

The young batter was aware of the fact that many England cricketers played for the PSL before making their international debut for the country and hoped the same for himself but added that with England’s white-ball squad looking so strong, he’s not sure how quick he would be roped in the team.

“I think that the England white-ball squad at the moment is so strong, and as I said, for me, it's just about performing and the games I'm playing in and seeing where that can take me. I think there's a long list of guys above me who still aren't playing. So, will see how this summer goes. But should the opportunity arise, I, by anyone's hand-offs, come back here and play for England. I think representing your country is every cricketer's goal,” he mentioned.

“I think for me, at the moment, it's just about performing in the games I'm playing and not thinking too much about anything else. Obviously, the fact that those guys played here before making their debuts, sort of brings it closer to home. But for me, it's just about going out and performing for whoever I'm playing for,” he concluded.

More From Sports:

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

Wasim Akram formally inducted into PCB Hall of Fame
PSL 2022: U-19 player Mohammad Shehzad replaces James Faulkner

PSL 2022: U-19 player Mohammad Shehzad replaces James Faulkner
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators hand Karachi Kings 23-run defeat

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators hand Karachi Kings 23-run defeat
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans’ security consultant tests positive for COVID-19

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans’ security consultant tests positive for COVID-19
Watch: Shoaib Akhtar reacts to James Faulkner's unpleasant exit from PSL 2022

Watch: Shoaib Akhtar reacts to James Faulkner's unpleasant exit from PSL 2022
Amir Khan knocked out by Kell Brooks in crucial boxing fight

Amir Khan knocked out by Kell Brooks in crucial boxing fight
PCB should take strict action against James Faulkner: Inzamam

PCB should take strict action against James Faulkner: Inzamam
KK vs QG: Quetta to make final PSL 7 survival attempt in match against Kings today

KK vs QG: Quetta to make final PSL 7 survival attempt in match against Kings today
WATCH: Rashid Khan receives heartwarming goodbye from Lahore Qalandars

WATCH: Rashid Khan receives heartwarming goodbye from Lahore Qalandars
Standard of cricket in PSL 'off the charts', says Peshawar Zalmi head coach James Foster

Standard of cricket in PSL 'off the charts', says Peshawar Zalmi head coach James Foster
PSL 2022: Chris Gayle available to coach Karachi Kings next season

PSL 2022: Chris Gayle available to coach Karachi Kings next season
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman becomes third batter to score 500 runs in single PSL edition

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman becomes third batter to score 500 runs in single PSL edition

Latest

view all