Sunday Feb 20 2022
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2022: Karachi Kings add another unwanted record to their name

Faizan Lakhani

Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam looks at his bat after getting dismissed. — PCB
  • Karachi Kings become first side in PSL's history to lose nine matches in single edition.
  • With just two points in 10 games, the Kings are also eliminated from the race to the playoffs of the tournament.
  • They are the only team to lose more than 40 matches collectively in the seven editions of the tournament.

LAHORE: Karachi Kings created another unwanted PSL record on Sunday when they lost to Quetta Gladiators by 23 runs in match 28 of the tournament.

This was the King's ninth defeat in PSL 7, making the Babar Azam-led side the first-ever team in the tournament's history to lose nine matches in a single edition.

Previously, this unwanted record was with Quetta Gladiators who had lost eight matches in a single edition. Gladiators had this unlikeable feat in the 2021 edition of the PSL.

Karachi Kings earlier became the first team to lose eight consecutive matches in a single edition of PSL before they got a consolation win against Lahore Qalandars on Friday.

Their losing streak of nine matches is also the longest losing streak for any PSL team.

With just two points in 10 games, the Kings are also eliminated from the race to the playoffs of the tournament.

Karachi Kings have overall 43 defeats in seven editions of PSL, which is the most number of defeats. They are the only team to lose more than 40 matches collectively in the seven editions of the tournament.

