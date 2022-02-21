 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot loves watching 'Friends' on Sundays

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 21, 2022

Gal Gadot loves watching Friends on Sundays

Gal Gadot spent her Sunday watching "Friends", the iconic sitcom featuring Jennifer Aniston and others.

Taking to Instagram, the "Wonder Woman" actress shared the video with caption,  "Friends and Goodles, all a girl needs on a Sunday"

Goodles is an all-new fun and healthy functional brand co-founded by  Gal Gadot which simply describes itself as “Noodles, Gooder.”

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa was among hundreds of people reacted to her post.

"So good. congratulations mama" commented the "Aquaman" star.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has no plan to step aside for Princess Anne and Prince Edward

Prince Harry has no plan to step aside for Princess Anne and Prince Edward

'Relaxing Covid-safe bubble around Queen Elizabeth led to her illness'

'Relaxing Covid-safe bubble around Queen Elizabeth led to her illness'

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' tops Box Office charts with $44 million debut

Tom Holland's 'Uncharted' tops Box Office charts with $44 million debut
Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid, postpones US tour dates

Justin Bieber tests positive for Covid, postpones US tour dates
Julia Fox puts her killer curves on display to show Kanye West what he lost

Julia Fox puts her killer curves on display to show Kanye West what he lost
Queen's Platinum Jubilee year will become another 'annus horribilis' for her?

Queen's Platinum Jubilee year will become another 'annus horribilis' for her?
Kim Kardashian sends a message to someone with her cryptic post

Kim Kardashian sends a message to someone with her cryptic post
Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer steal show at New York Fashion Week

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer steal show at New York Fashion Week
Millie Bobby Brown rings in her 18th birthday with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown rings in her 18th birthday with Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi
Queen to continue light duties even after positive Covid test

Queen to continue light duties even after positive Covid test
Prince Andrew’s overwhelming desire to return ‘is a royal nightmare’: report

Prince Andrew’s overwhelming desire to return ‘is a royal nightmare’: report
Prince Harry’s fears for ‘cash-for-honours’ scandal leaked in emails

Prince Harry’s fears for ‘cash-for-honours’ scandal leaked in emails

Latest

view all