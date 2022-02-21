 
entertainment
Hiba Anjum

BTS’ Suga ‘tired of’ repeated questions in interviews replies: ‘Whats this?’

Hiba Anjum

South Korean heartthrob, Suga has just voiced his emotions and even threw some shade in the process.

The hilarious quip was captured from an old VLive Livestream snippet that once left fans in fits.

In it, the boys were chatting around a sofa and Suga decided to mimic a question the boys get constantly, and it is “Who do you want to collaborate with.”

The question was aimed at J-Hope as part of a funny joke and it's one that is all too familiar for the boys because J-Hope replied in earnest and left fans in rib-tickling laughter.

He asked Suga if they had been sitting for a Billboard interview or another and the rest of the entire team erupted in laughter over everything, right at that moment.

Check it out below:  


