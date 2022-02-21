 
entertainment
Monday Feb 21 2022
Kanye West announces live-streaming of ‘Donda 2’ concert

Kanye West will be hitting stage in Miami, Florida this Tuesday with some stunning performances from his hotly-unveiled album Donda 2 and to fans’ delight, the event will be streamed live across 15 cities of the USA.

The announcement, made on Sunday, came amidst the massive backlash against the 44-year-old rapper, who now goes as Ye, after he released his new set exclusively on STEM Player. Fans had to pay over $200 to listen to his much-anticipated music.

However, deescalating the situation, the Flashing Lights rapper has given an opportunity to witness the shows which will be held at LoanDeport Park.

Concertgoers have reportedly paid around $ 1,100 for tickets.

IMAX Entertainment extended its president Megan Colligan’s statement in this regard. “Kanye is one of the most ambitious and groundbreaking artists of our time.”

“And we are grateful for the opportunity to again share his genius with his loyal fans across the country,” Colligan added.

The newly-released set has helped West bag '$2,227,012.05' within 24 hour release, claimed the Praise God hit-maker on Instagram.

