Monday Feb 21 2022
Parliament’s Regency Act threatens Prince Harry, Andrew’s titles

Monday Feb 21, 2022

It appears the Parliament’s Regency Act may threaten Prince Harry and Prince Andrew’s shadow existence within the Firm.

The Queen's former press secretary, Dickie Arbiter brought this revelation to light.

He shared it in a tweet that reads, "The Regency Act 1937 established the office of Counsellor of State - the acts themselves being Acts of the United Kingdom Parliament.”

"The Regency Act 1953 restored The Queen Mother's eligibility as a Counsellor of State which she lost on the death of George VI. Prince Harry resigned as a working member of the Royal family i "Prince Andrew has been removed as a working member in the wake of the ongoing Epstein sex scandal, but both are still Counsellors of State.”

Before concluding he added, “Question - is there any reason why Parliament cannot introduce a Regency Act 2022 removing Princes Harry and Andrew and reinstating Princess Anne and Prince Edward who ceased to be Counsellors of State in 2003 and 2005 respectively? Continuity is the watchword.”

