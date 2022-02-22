UK zoo welcomes “baby aardvark” first time in 90 years

“Dobby” is female aardvark and was born on January 4, 2022.

According to the Timesnownews.com, a zoo in England has welcomed a birth of rare species animal “aardvark” for the first time in 90 years and named it “Dobby.”

Chester Zoo located in town of Cheshire, England announced the birth of an animal through social media and shared the pictures on Facebook.

Chester Zoo wrote on its website that, “The calf, born with large droopy ears, hairless wrinkled skin, and giant claws. [Dobbby] is currently being hand-reared every evening by zookeepers who are providing dedicated care, feeding the baby every few hours through the night for around five weeks, to help it gain strength."

Animal aardvarks are African native and nocturnal mammals, in African language the meaning of their named translates to “earth pig”.

Currently, there are only 109 aardvarks present in zoos worldwide out of which only 66 present in Europe.