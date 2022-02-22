Angry groom calls off wedding over serving food late

Representational image. Photo—Internet

Bride’s mother lodges complaint at police station against groom’s family.

Groom’s father had also paid food cost and given gifts to the bride’s family.

Panchayat resolved issue, but groom left wedding in extreme anger.

Indian state Bihar district's Purnia witnessed a bizarre wedding event where an angry groom called of his marriage for the delay in serving food to his family, India.com reported.

Groom Rajkumar Oraon had reached the venue with his family and other relatives for the wedding. Everything was going fine until some wedding rituals from the bride’s family resulted in a delay in serving food to the grooms’ family.

Subsequently, this annoyed the groom’s father and he decided to leave the wedding venue but a panchayat interfered and resolved the issue. However, the groom had called off the wedding and left by then in extreme anger.

After the groom refused marriage, the bride’s mother went to a police station to file a complaint against the groom’s family.

On the other hand, the groom’s father had also paid the food cost and given gifts to the bride’s family.