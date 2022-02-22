Putin's move sparks outrage, draws condemnation from Western leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin

The decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine has sparked outrage, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg calling it a breach of international agreements.

On Monday, Putin had ordered soldiers to "maintain peace" in the separatist territories of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Putin's decision comes after months of tension over Russia's military deployment on Ukraine's borders, which has drawn warnings from the US and numerous European countries.



It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to fly to Moscow this week to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Islamabad confirmed on Monday - the first such trip by a Pakistani leader in two decades.

The two-day visit, starting on Wednesday, was planned before the current crisis over Ukraine.

Here is how world leaders reacted to the decision:

US strongly condemns Russian President Putin’s decision

US President Joe Biden “strongly condemned Russian President Putin’s decision to purportedly recognize the ‘independence'” of the eastern regions of Ukraine, stated the White House.



"The United States will respond swiftly and firmly, in lockstep with its Allies and partners, to future Russian aggression against Ukraine," Biden assured his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



Putin breaking international law: German Foreign Minister Christian Lindner

German Foreign Minister Christian Lindner said in a tweet, "By breaking international law, #Putin is isolating himself to the detriment of the Russian people. It will result in #NATO and #EU getting closer as communities of values. United in solidarity with #Ukraine and trust in the law."



Russia is violating its commitments: French President Emmanuel Macron

In a tweet, French President Emmanuel Macron said: "By recognizing the separatist regions of eastern Ukraine, Russia is violating its commitments and undermining Ukraine's sovereignty. I condemn this decision. I called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council and European sanctions."

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg

Jens Stoltenberg, the NATO chief joined the condemnation stating:

I condemn Russia’s decision to extend recognition to the self-proclaimed “Donetsk People’s Republic” and “Luhansk People’s Republic”. He said that this further undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk agreements, to which Russia is a party.

It’s a flagrant violation: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Putin's move is "a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and integrity of the Ukraine… a repudiation of the Minsk process and the Minsk agreements.

The UK will continue to do everything we can to stand by the people of Ukraine with a very robust package of sanctions."

Violation of UN Charter: UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that Putin's move signals an end to the Minsk process and is a violation of the United Nations Charter.

"We will not allow Russia’s violation of its international commitments to go unpunished," she said in a tweet.

'Flagrant violation' of international law: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the acknowledgment of Ukraine's two separatist areas is a flagrant violation of international law, the country's territorial integrity, and the Minsk agreements.

In solidarity with Ukraine, the EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness, and resolve, the European Commission president said.

Gross breach of international law: Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said recognizing the self-proclaimed "republics" is a final rejection of discussion as well as a gross breach of international law. "This is an act of aggression towards Ukraine that requires a firm response in the shape of swift sanctions," he said.

Leave Ukraine: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey

Turkey's foreign ministry said that in view of recent events, they urgently advise their compatriots to leave Ukraine's eastern areas. "When necessary, we advise our citizens to contact our Embassy in Kyiv," the Turkish statement read.

Japan ready to join US

Japan on Tuesday said it stood ready to join the United States and other G7 industrialized nations in slapping sanctions on Russia, should President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine,

The confirmation by the world's No. 3 economy comes as the crisis in Europe deepens, with the Russian leader on Monday ordering troops into two breakaway regions in Eastern Ukraine that Russia now recognizes as independent states.

Putin orders Russian troops to Ukraine after recognising breakaway regions

On Monday, the Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine after recognising them as independent on Monday, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

A Reuters witness saw tanks and other military hardware moving through the separatist-controlled city of Donetsk after Putin formally recognised the breakaway regions and ordered the deployment of Russian forces to "keep the peace".

About five tanks were seen in a column on the edge of Donetsk and two more in another part of town, a Reuters reporter said. No insignia were visible on the vehicles.

Putin's announcement drew U.S. and European condemnation and vows of new sanctions although it was unclear whether it was Putin's first major step toward a full-scale offensive in Ukraine that Western governments have warned about for weeks.