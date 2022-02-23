Video: Lahore SHO, cop suspended for celebrating a birthday at police station

Matter comes to light when footage of a man covering CCTV camera installed at SHO's office surfaced in Lahore.

LAHORE: The station house officer (SHO) and a lady sub-inspector of Lahore's Faisal Town police station were suspended for celebrating a birthday party within the station's premises and covering the CCTV camera to hide the party.



The matter came to light when the footage of a man covering the camera installed at the SHO's office while a lady cop and SHO stood in the background surfaced.

The camera was reportedly covered for a cake-cutting ceremony at the office on the suspended SHO, Yasir Bashir's, directives.

According to the police, the CCTV cameras installed at the SHOs' offices across the city are monitored at the Operations deputy inspector general's (DIG) office, therefore the matter was immediately reported to the Operations DIG.

The DIG suspended the SHO and lady cop Mehwish.

The police said that another matter pertaining to a police guest house worker being slapped by SHO Yasir had also surfaced recently. The Operations DIG has ordered thorough investigations into both cases, they added.