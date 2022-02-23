 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian still feels 'angel' father around her on his birthday anniversary

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Kim Kardashian is remembering her beloved dad Robert Kardashian on his birth anniversary.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the 41-year-old shared a throwback photo with her attorney father from the year 1998.

"Birthday selfie with my dad! We took this pic on this day celebrating his birthday at the Armenian restaurant in 1998," she told her fans in the caption.

Kim went on to call her father an angel who always guides her towards the right path.

"Born on 2.22.44 and today it’s the angel number 2.22.22. I definitely feel the angels all around and feel you all the time. Thank you for always guiding and protecting all of us. Definitely celebrating you today dad. I miss you soooooo much," concluded Kim.

Kim's father passed away in 2003 after prolonged illness. The SKIMS founder confesses her journey to become an attorney is largely inspired by father.

