 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Reuters

Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘proud’ to join French brand as an investor

By
Reuters

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘proud’ to join French brand as an investor
Leonardo DiCaprio is ‘proud’ to join French brand as an investor

PARIS: Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio has bought an equity stake in French champagne house Telmont, its majority owner Remy Cointreau said on Wednesday, as luxury brands strike partnership deals with celebrities to broaden their appeal.

"From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor," DiCaprio said in a statement.

In February 2021, LVMH's Moet Hennessy bought a 50% stake in rap star Jay-Z's Armand de Brignac champagne brand.

The Telmont champagne house was founded in 1912 and French drinks company Remy Cointreau, whose rivals include Pernod Ricard and Diageo, bought a majority stake in it in October 2020.

Historic luxury brands around the world have struck partnership deals with celebrities in their bid to lure younger customers, with Jay-Z's pop star wife Beyonce already involved in the Ivy Park sportswear brand.

DiCaprio is one of Hollywood's most famed actors, winning an Oscar in 2016 for his role in movie "The Revenant", while his other hit films have included "Titanic" and "The Wolf of Wall Street".

More From Entertainment:

Scarlett Johansson set to launch her own skincare brand in March

Scarlett Johansson set to launch her own skincare brand in March
BTS member Jungkook debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 with ‘Stay Alive’

BTS member Jungkook debuts on Billboard’s Hot 100 with ‘Stay Alive’
TikTok star Addison Rae lands major film role after Netflix success

TikTok star Addison Rae lands major film role after Netflix success
The Weeknd slams Angelina Jolie romance rumours with Simi Khadra PDA

The Weeknd slams Angelina Jolie romance rumours with Simi Khadra PDA
Liam Payne slammed for travelling ‘10,000 miles’ post vows to reduce carbon use

Liam Payne slammed for travelling ‘10,000 miles’ post vows to reduce carbon use
Adele’s beau Rich Paul frustrated by her unexpected baby announcement: reports

Adele’s beau Rich Paul frustrated by her unexpected baby announcement: reports
Kim Kardashian jealous of Kris Jenner reaction on Kourtney Kardashian engagement

Kim Kardashian jealous of Kris Jenner reaction on Kourtney Kardashian engagement
Emmy Rossum to play Tom Holland's mother in 'The Crowded Room'

Emmy Rossum to play Tom Holland's mother in 'The Crowded Room'
Megan Thee Stallion calls out record label’s ‘unlawful’ contract

Megan Thee Stallion calls out record label’s ‘unlawful’ contract
Jennifer Lopez showers love on her twins as she celebrates their 14th birthday

Jennifer Lopez showers love on her twins as she celebrates their 14th birthday
Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel’s daughter Princess Estelle turns 10

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel’s daughter Princess Estelle turns 10
Simu Liu shares Tom Holland's reaction after watching 'Shang-Chi '

Simu Liu shares Tom Holland's reaction after watching 'Shang-Chi '

Latest

view all