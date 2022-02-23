The Weeknd slams Angelina Jolie romance rumours with Simi Khadra PDA

The Weeknd has enjoying night out with new ladylove Simi Khadra, snubbing Angelina Jolie romance rumours.

The 32-year-old singer was spotted with deejay Simi Khadra during his birthday bash over the weekend. TMZ confirms the duo was spotted getting intimate during the party, locking lips at one instant.

The Blinding Lights star's party was also attended by Drake, Future, Tristan Thompson, Hilary Duff and Delilah Belle Hamlin.

The news comes after the Grammy-winning artist was first seen together with Simi in Los Angeles. The couple met over dinner at Sunset Tower.

Simi is a friend of the Weeknd's former girlfriend Bella Hadid, whom he dated on and off for several years from 2015 to 2019.