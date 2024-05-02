Prince Harry's past trauma clashes with Meghan's desire for kids’ Netflix appearances

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds over their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s Netflix appearance on the Duchess’ new show.



While Meghan wants to show the kids off on her show, Harry’s past trauma regarding media spotlight is clashing with his wife’s desires.

Speaking on the matter, a source revealed to OK! Magazine that the Duke of Sussex cannot let go of the traumatic media intrusion into his and his late mother Princess Diana’s lives.

Meghan “would love for Archie and Lilibet to make guest appearances on her new show as being a mum is a huge part of her life and wants to show off that part of her world, just like Kate does occasionally when she takes her children to work events,” the insider said.

They added, “She totally gets where Harry is coming from because he has been so traumatised by things that went on during his childhood and she admires him for wanting to protect the kids and she will always support him.”

The Suits star is trying to “convince” Harry that “being in the spotlight isn’t all bad and feels he shouldn’t judge everything by his past and what he went through,” the source said, adding that she is “hoping Harry will get on board with her plans soon.”