Colleen Hoover's 2018 mystery thriller ‘Verity' tapped for movie adaptation

Colleen Hoover’s third romantic thriller novel Verity is poised for movie adaptation following It Ends With Us.

Colleen Hoover published her third novel in 2018 which took over the BookTok by storm, has now been snapped by Amazon MGM Studios for a film adaptation.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will be developed with Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund onboard as producer along with Hillary Seitz as screenwriter from 2002 flick Insomnia.

The fan-favorite book that spent months on The New York Times bestseller list follows the tale of a lady named Lowen Ashle­igh, an aspiring writer in financial crisis when she gets a job that she­ believed was the best chance e­ver.

She gets hired by Jeremy Crawford, husband of best-selling author Verity Crawford to complete the book his wife was unable to finish due to injuries after a mysterious accident.

However after reading a private manuscript, she realizes that Crawford’s perfect life may be a facade and decides to dig deep to find out if Verity’s fictional novel were an actual reflection of reality.

Casting details and production details remain to be announced.

Nonetheless, this isn’t Hoover’s first book that gets cinematic transformation as her widely popular It Ends With Us, starring Blake Lively, Justin Badoni, Jenny Slate and Brandon Sklenar will soon hit the theatres on August 9, 2024.