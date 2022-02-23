 
Wednesday Feb 23 2022
Woman kidnaps ex-husband after knowing about his second marriage

Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

Representational image. — AFP/File
  • Husband — named Mubarak Sultan — was kidnapped by his ex-wife Taghred Ghalib on February 7 in Yemen’s city Taiz.
  • Chief of Taiz’s Criminal Search Department orders local police to recover missing person and arrest suspects.
  • Media reports say that his Taghred kidnapped Sultan with assistance of her brothers. 

CAIRO: A woman has allegedly abducted her husband in war-torn Yemen after she found out that he had married another woman, reported Gulf News

The Middle East newspaper had reported the incident based on local publication Aden Al Ghad. 

"An alleged police statement circulated on the Internet says the man, identified as Mubarak Sultan, was kidnapped by the woman, named Taghred Ghalib on February 7 in Yemen’s south west governorate of Taiz," said the report. 

The statement dated February 16 had orders of chief of Taiz’s Criminal Search Department directing the a local police station to ensure the release of the man and arrest the culprits.

The news portal, citing local sources, said the woman is Sultan's ex-wife and kidnapped him after he remarried.

The report stated that Taghred had kidnapped the victim with the assistance of her brothers while he was walking on a street. They had moved Sultan to an unidentified location after kidnapping him, said the report.  

The report said that the family had tried to secure Sultan's release via local mediators but it had failed. 

