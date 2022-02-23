'Camilla or Prince Charles gave Covid to the Queen': Goldberg and Hostin lose cool during show

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who tested positive for Covid-19 just days after her husband Prince Charles contracted the illness, has given the virus to the Queen, according to a TV host.

The View host Sunny Hostin went on to claim Camilla or Charles gave the Queen Covid. The conspiracy theory forced Whoopi Goldberg to stop colleague Sunny Hostin for claiming the Duchess did not follow Covid rules when around the Queen.

Ms Hostin said: "Prince Charles I guess was breathing all over her and gave her Covid.

"Now Camilla has Covid, maybe Camilla gave it to her."

Whoopi interjected: "Maybe she just got it in the air like everybody else."

Sunny continued: "Well, Camilla doesn't follow rules of obligations of people that are married."

Goldberg intervened: "Stop, stop, stop" before the conversation moved on.



The diagnosis follows a string of Covid cases among the royal family and the Queen's Windsor Castle team, with the Prince of Wales meeting the monarch the week he tested positive, and the Duchess of Cornwall also isolating after contracting the virus.



Concerns for the 95-year-old will be heightened given her age and recent health worries but it appears the Queen is determined to carry out crucil duties despite contracting the virus.