 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Prince Charles 'operate together' as Queen remains in charge

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 24, 2022

File Footage 


Even as the Queen shares her workload with her son Prince Charles and grandson Prince William, she ensures that remains firmly in charge.

According to a royal expert Robert Lacey, the 95-year-old has started to delegate some of her more tedious, travel-based tasks to the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge of the course of last year.

The move comes after multiple health scares sprang up shortly after the death of her beloved husband Prince Philip, who passed away in April, last year.

Speaking to People Magazine: "They operate together — not as equals, because the Queen remains in charge — but William is a very active component in the way the monarchy protects itself."

As of recently, the duo has been called in for more assistance as the Queen contracted Covid-19.

More From Entertainment:

Ben Stiller thinks Pete Davidson's humour makes him popular for dating

Ben Stiller thinks Pete Davidson's humour makes him popular for dating

Backstreet Boys set to take on Las Vegas ahead of mega world tour

Backstreet Boys set to take on Las Vegas ahead of mega world tour

Ed Sheeran at loss of words over Jamal Edwards' demise

Ed Sheeran at loss of words over Jamal Edwards' demise
BTS’ Suga’s ‘Spotify’ account hacked? Here’s what happened

BTS’ Suga’s ‘Spotify’ account hacked? Here’s what happened
Jaden Smith reacts to bizarre rumours of his death: 'Invisible

Jaden Smith reacts to bizarre rumours of his death: 'Invisible"
Buckingham Palace offers citizens update on Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 status

Buckingham Palace offers citizens update on Queen Elizabeth’s covid-19 status
Hilary Duff reacts to criticism over not putting her kid in a car seat

Hilary Duff reacts to criticism over not putting her kid in a car seat

Former child star Abigail Breslin gets engaged to longtime beau

Former child star Abigail Breslin gets engaged to longtime beau
Lizzo highlights the ‘darker side’ of fame: ‘The depression, anxiety soon followed’

Lizzo highlights the ‘darker side’ of fame: ‘The depression, anxiety soon followed’
Prince Charles ditched royal rule to compare Putin with Hitler

Prince Charles ditched royal rule to compare Putin with Hitler
Olivia Rodrigo highlights upcoming tour, next album plans

Olivia Rodrigo highlights upcoming tour, next album plans
Pink addresses motherhood struggles: ‘I cry in a closet sometimes’

Pink addresses motherhood struggles: ‘I cry in a closet sometimes’

Latest

view all