PSL 2022: Alex Hales, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan likely to play first eliminator tonight

Usman Qadir (L), Sohail Khan (M), and Alex Hales (R) — PCB

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will lock horns with each other in the first eliminator of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi's three players — Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, and Ben Cutting — had tested positive for COVID-19 two days before the eliminator against Islamabad United.

However, in light of the amendments of health and safety protocols, which were proposed by the six franchises and approved by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after consultation with the Medical Advisory Panel (MAP), Sohail Khan and Usman Qadir have returned a negative COVID-19 test and will be available for the Yellow Storm in the do-or-die match.

According to modified rules, Alex Hales will also be available for United in tonight's clash.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi's batting coach Hashim Amla has also returned a negative COVID-19 test and will be in the Yellow Storm dug-out tonight.