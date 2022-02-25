 
sports
Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Islamabad traffic plan for Australia series, Pakistan Day celebrations reviewed

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 25, 2022

Islamabad Traffic Police officials. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
Islamabad Traffic Police officials. Photo: Geo.tv/ file 

  • Traffic SSP heads formal review of Islamabad traffic plan.
  • Orders special measures to maintain traffic flow during movement of Aussie team and Pakistan Day parade.
  • Rawalpindi police makes foolproof security arrangements for Pak vs Aus matches.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday reviewed the traffic plan and arrangements for upcoming Pakistan vs Australia series and Pakistan Day celebrations, The News reported.

The formal review was done during a meeting of the traffic police officials, headed by Islamabad Traffic SSP Rai Mazhar Iqbal. Traffic SP and all the zonal DSPs also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, SSP Iqbal directed his subordinates to take special measures so that the traffic keeps moving across the city without any disruption despite the protocols for the Aussie cricket team and Pakistan Day parade.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Police also made foolproof security arrangements for the cricket matches under the much-awaited home series against Australia, scheduled to start at the Pindi Stadium March 4.

This will be the first time an Aussie squad will visit Pakistan in 24 years.

Additional input from APP

More From Sports:

IHC CJ declares PECA law 'draconian in nature'

IHC CJ declares PECA law 'draconian in nature'
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio continues to decline

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio continues to decline
Govt working to ensure safety of all Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador

Govt working to ensure safety of all Pakistanis stranded in Ukraine: ambassador
Djokovic loses world number one ranking to Medvedev in Dubai shock

Djokovic loses world number one ranking to Medvedev in Dubai shock
Pakistan's current account gap widens to historic high of $2.6bn

Pakistan's current account gap widens to historic high of $2.6bn
PSL 7: Erin Holland, Zainab Abbas look gorgeous as they dress up for Eliminator 1

PSL 7: Erin Holland, Zainab Abbas look gorgeous as they dress up for Eliminator 1
Security forces kill seven terrorists in two separate operations in KP, Balochistan

Security forces kill seven terrorists in two separate operations in KP, Balochistan
Pakistan's first deaf-staffed food truck empowers hearing impaired

Pakistan's first deaf-staffed food truck empowers hearing impaired
PSL 2022: Islamabad United keep final hopes alive after eliminating Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 2022: Islamabad United keep final hopes alive after eliminating Peshawar Zalmi
PSL 2022: Alex Hales, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan likely to play first eliminator tonight

PSL 2022: Alex Hales, Usman Qadir, Sohail Khan likely to play first eliminator tonight
Erin Holland posts selfie while sporting a pout

Erin Holland posts selfie while sporting a pout
Watch: Video of Karachi man driving car with tiger goes viral

Watch: Video of Karachi man driving car with tiger goes viral

Latest

view all