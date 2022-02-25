Islamabad traffic plan for Australia series, Pakistan Day celebrations reviewed

Islamabad Traffic Police officials. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) on Thursday reviewed the traffic plan and arrangements for upcoming Pakistan vs Australia series and Pakistan Day celebrations, The News reported.



The formal review was done during a meeting of the traffic police officials, headed by Islamabad Traffic SSP Rai Mazhar Iqbal. Traffic SP and all the zonal DSPs also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, SSP Iqbal directed his subordinates to take special measures so that the traffic keeps moving across the city without any disruption despite the protocols for the Aussie cricket team and Pakistan Day parade.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi Police also made foolproof security arrangements for the cricket matches under the much-awaited home series against Australia, scheduled to start at the Pindi Stadium March 4.

This will be the first time an Aussie squad will visit Pakistan in 24 years.

Additional input from APP